Iran's IRGC bombs sites of an Iranian opposition party near Erbil

Shafaq News/ Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly bombed sites of the Iranian Azadi party near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, earlier today, Tuesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that four rockets landed on headquarters of the anti-Tehran party in the village of Ulton Kopri between Kirkuk and Erbil.

The Kurdistan region's Counter-Terrorism-Service said that the damages from the attack are not immediately clear.

Last week, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, which has close links to IRGC, announced that the attacks on Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Iraqi Kurdistan will continue until these groups are disarmed or leave the region completely.

Yesterday, the IRGC bombed sites of Iranian opposition parties in the district of Koysinjaq and a camp housing Iranian refugees.

On November 14, two died and dozens when the IRGC fired five rockets on Koysinjaq.