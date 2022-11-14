Iran renews targeting Opposition headquarters in Kurdistan; Sirens sound in the US consulate

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-14T08:05:07+0000

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iran renewed bombardment on the Sidekan district of Soran administration, north of Erbil, and sirens sounded in the US consulate. Sidekan's director, Ihsan Chalabi, told Shafaq News Agency, "Iranian forces targeted the Brizin area and Jabal Saqr, but no casualties were recorded.' Meanwhile, a security source told our Agency that sirens were sounded in the US Consulate in Erbil in conjunction with the Iranian attack. From the early hours of this morning, Iran has been attacking different areas in Iraqi Kurdistan. Military drones struck sites of the Iranian Kurdish opposition groups (Komala) The group is classified as a terrorist organization by Iran and Japan. Iran's Intelligence Ministry had repeatedly announced that the Iranian Kurdish opposition group Komala had been recruited by Israel's spy agency, Mossad, to attack the Iranian government and interests. Iraqi and Kurdish authorities always denied these accusations. Earlier today, two Iranian missiles fell on the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan in the Koysanjaq district of Erbil governorate, killing one person and injuring eight others.

