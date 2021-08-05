Iran receives Kurdistan’s President

Shafaq News/ Iranian officials officially received, on Thursday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, in Tehran.

During the reception ceremony, the flag of the Kurdistan Region was raised alongside the Iranian flag.

Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, is headed today, Thursday, on an official visit to the Iranian capital, Tehran to participate in the inauguration of President-elect Ibrahim Raisi.

According to a statement issued by the Kurdish Presidency, President Barzani is accompanied by the Kurdistan Region Chief of Staff, Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi President has arrived today in Tehran heading a high-level official delegation.

Ebrahim Raisi will be sworn in as Iran’s president today afternoon in front of international officials from 73 countries and about 115 figures.

His swearing-in ceremony comes after Tuesday’s ceremony in which the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei formally marked Raisi as president in a ceremony attended mostly by Iranian officials.

Raisi was elected President of Iran in the June 18 presidential election, earning over 62 percent of the votes.