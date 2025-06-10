Investment hotspots: Kurdistan offers opportunities in diverse sectors

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region is intensifying efforts to expand exports and attract foreign investment, Kurdish officials announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Dutch Economic Forum, Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Begard Talabani and Investment Board Chair Mohammad Shukri outlined a strategy focused on economic diversification and stronger international partnerships.

Talabani highlighted the Region’s “very strong” ties with the Netherlands, emphasizing plans to move Kurdish products into global markets. “Kurdistan offers a stable, investor-friendly environment. We’re ready to support foreign companies entering our market.”

Meanwhile, Shukri affirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s commitment to equal treatment for domestic and foreign investors, pointing to opportunities in industry, tourism, education, technology, and energy.

“Kurdistan has a proven record with Dutch firms, and several new projects are open to further investment,” he added.