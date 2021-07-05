Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

International organizations to PM Barzani: Kurdistan is an oasis of coexistence

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-05T14:58:32+0000
International organizations to PM Barzani: Kurdistan is an oasis of coexistence

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, hosted on Monday a delegation from the humanitarian aid organization "Samaritan Purse" in the Region's capital city, Erbil.

According to a readout by the Region's cabinet, PM Barzani thanked the U.S. organization for the relief and charity support it provided to Kurdistan on several occasions.

The delegation presented a breifing on the organization's activities and projects in Kurdistan and Nineveh plain over the past years.

"The relief organization will continue implementing its project in the Kurdistan Region that has become an oasis for peaceful coexistence in the region and a safe haven for the displaced persons and refugees."

related

Masrour Barzani affirms the region's position on the Federal Budget

Date: 2021-03-09 13:00:16
Masrour Barzani affirms the region's position on the Federal Budget

Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports

Date: 2020-12-09 10:49:45
Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports

Meeting between Federal Minister of Agriculture and PM Barzani, agreement reached on unifying agricultural calendar

Date: 2021-05-30 12:15:15
Meeting between Federal Minister of Agriculture and PM Barzani, agreement reached on unifying agricultural calendar

PM Barzani to Aboul Gheit: we hope AL plays a "vital role" in settling Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Date: 2021-04-11 10:02:23
PM Barzani to Aboul Gheit: we hope AL plays a "vital role" in settling Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Masrour Barzani: We have the resources if the agreement with Baghdad falls

Date: 2021-02-10 11:41:23
Masrour Barzani: We have the resources if the agreement with Baghdad falls

Kurdish PM: three months agreement with Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-24 20:29:37
Kurdish PM: three months agreement with Baghdad

Masrour Barzani receives a phone call from the US Secretary of State

Date: 2021-04-23 18:44:24
Masrour Barzani receives a phone call from the US Secretary of State

Masrour Barzani condoles the death of Kurdish poet Saadullah Perwesh

Date: 2020-10-29 14:32:11
Masrour Barzani condoles the death of Kurdish poet Saadullah Perwesh