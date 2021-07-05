International organizations to PM Barzani: Kurdistan is an oasis of coexistence

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, hosted on Monday a delegation from the humanitarian aid organization "Samaritan Purse" in the Region's capital city, Erbil.

According to a readout by the Region's cabinet, PM Barzani thanked the U.S. organization for the relief and charity support it provided to Kurdistan on several occasions.

The delegation presented a breifing on the organization's activities and projects in Kurdistan and Nineveh plain over the past years.

"The relief organization will continue implementing its project in the Kurdistan Region that has become an oasis for peaceful coexistence in the region and a safe haven for the displaced persons and refugees."