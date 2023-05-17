International Conference in Erbil Tackles Educational Challenges and Promotes Creative Education

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, hosted an international educational conference with the theme "Securing Creative Education." The conference aimed to address the challenges faced by the educational sector in Iraq, focusing on the Kurdistan Region.

The event saw participation from more than 30 international academic universities and schools.

The conference provided a platform for educators, administrators, and policymakers to exchange ideas, share best practices, and explore innovative approaches to enhance the quality of education.

The conference was organized under the supervision of the Kurdish Ministry of Education, the Iraqi Ministry of Education, a consortium of Iraqi and British merchants, the British Embassy in Baghdad, and the British Consulate in Kurdistan.

This collaboration highlights the international support and interest in improving the educational landscape in Iraq, particularly in the Kurdistan Region.