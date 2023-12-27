International Coalition downed drone in Erbil, CTG says

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Group in the Kurdistan Region announced on Wednesday evening that the International Coalition had shot down an explosive-laden drone in Erbil.

In a brief statement, the Group mentioned that the drone was downed by the forces of the International Coalition near the village of Ashokani in Erbil, without any human or material casualties.

A local source reported earlier today the fall of a drone near Erbil International Airport, at a time when the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" claimed responsibility for targeting a US base near the Airport.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that a drone fell in one of the villages close to Erbil International Airport a short while ago, adding that the drone was heading towards the airport but was brought down before reaching its target.