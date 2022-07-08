Report

In al-Adha greetings, President Barzani addresses Iraq, Kurdistan's "parties and communities"

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-08T17:28:35+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Friday urged the "parties and communities" of Iraq and the Kurdistan region to join hands to overcome the difficulties and achieve peace.

"On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, I warmly congratulate all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world, especially the families of fallen heroes and our brave Peshmergas. I wish everyone a happy Eid," the President said in an open letter on the occasion of al-Adha holidays," May this occasion bring everyone joy, happiness, and prosperity."

"On this day, let us embrace the messages of Eid on tolerance, forgiveness, and reconciliation. Let us turn Eid into an opportunity for mutual acceptance, unity, and solidarity, and turn the page towards peace, reconciliation, and a better future together," he said. 

"Let us make this occasion in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region a new beginning for cooperation and joint work among all forces, parties and communities in the country, and turn it further into an opportunity to solve the problems, overcome the difficulties and achieve peace," the President concluded.

