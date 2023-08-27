Iconic waterfall faces drought: heritage, economy at stake

Shafaq News/ Nestled within the precincts of Qasri, a village in the Juman district in the northern reaches of Erbil in Kurdistan, the iconic "Kani Bast" waterfall has reportedly run dry this summer.

This natural landmark, so revered that its visage adorns the 50,000 Iraqi dinar note, finds itself at the mercy of annual water shortages.

Shakhawan Hussein, the director of the Qasri area, told Shafaq News Agency, "The root cause of this drought stems from local farmers diverting the waterfall's stream to irrigate their farmlands and orchards."

He pointed out that such seasonal dry spells predominantly transpire during the summer months, a consequence of escalated water consumption.

"Situated in the village of Wardi under Qasri's jurisdiction, this waterfall, soaring over 35 meters high, stands as a paramount tourist attraction," he said, "It beckons myriad visitors and tourists, entranced by its sheer splendor."

"The image, encapsulating the waterfall's majesty, was chosen to grace the 50,000 Iraqi dinar banknote, emblematic of the region's rich natural and cultural heritage."