ISIS attacks Peshmerga points, injures two members

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, ISIS militants attacked the Peshmerga forces in the Kifri district of the Garmyan administration in the Kurdistan Region.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS attacked the Peshmerga positions from two axes in the Koljo district of Kifri, which resulted in two Peshmerga members being injured.

The source added that the confrontations continue at the Peshmerga positions, indicating that the Kurdish forces are repelling the terrorist attack.

He pointed out that military reinforcements from the Peshmerga forces headed to the site.