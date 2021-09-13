ISIS and the Elections on the table of the KDP leader and Britain's Consul to Erbil

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, discussed with the British new Consul General to Erbil, David Hunt, the upcoming Iraqi elections and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.

According to a readout by Barzani's office, both sides expressed hope that the elections would unfold to a positive change that would fulfill the aspirations of the citizens.

The Kurdish leader praised Britain's support for the Peshmerga forces in the war against ISIS. For his part, the British diplomat said that his country is keen to maintain and develop its ties with the Kurdistan Region at different levels.