IHEC opens three polling stations for trial vote

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) opened three polling stations in the Kurdistan Region as part of a trial run ahead of the Kurdish parliamentary elections scheduled for October 20.

Marwan Mohammed, head of the Erbil Election Office for the IHEC, told Shafaq News Agency that the trial vote is to identify and resolve any issues before the actual elections. "We are preparing for the final phase, and these trial votes are necessary for ensuring the process runs smoothly," he said.

The commission plans to conduct three additional trial votes across the Kurdistan Region before the official election day.

So far, 136 political parties and independent candidates have registered to participate in the polls.