IHEC confirms final deadline for campaigning with no extensions

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has announced that the deadline for electoral campaigning will end definitively at midnight on October 15, with no extensions under any circumstances.

In an official statement, Emad Jamil, head of the commission's media team, clarified that "the legal deadline for campaigning is set at 48 hours before the start of voting," emphasizing that the commission is strictly adhering to this schedule as mandated by law.

Jamil further stressed that "political parties and entities must comply with this timeline and avoid any violations," underscoring the need to follow the commission's instructions to avoid potential penalties.

He added that "all electoral campaigns must cease entirely by 12 a.m. on October 15," affirming that "there will be no extension to the deadline."

The sixth parliamentary elections for the Kurdistan Region are scheduled for October 20. As the election date approaches, the Iraqi Electoral Commission continues to oversee the electoral process in accordance with established laws and regulations.

Campaigning is a crucial phase of the electoral process, during which competing parties and lists are given a specified period to engage with voters and present their platforms.