IHEC: Kurdish political blocs can register for the region's parliament elections

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Sunday, that it opened the registration for the Kurdish political parties and blocs that want to take part in the Kurdistan Region Parliament elections in 2024.

IHEC stated that the Kurdish political parties that are active in the region can register for the political blocs. The registration date is March 5 and the final deadline is March 14, which cannot be extended. The registration will be in Baghdad at the Department of Political Parties and Organizations Affairs and at the electoral offices in the Kurdistan Region provinces.

Earlier today, The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani signed a regional order that sets the date for the next Kurdistan Region Parliament elections.

The order, which is based on the second paragraph of the first article of the amended Kurdistan Region Presidency Law No. (1) of 2005, sets June 10, 2024 as the date for the sixth session of the Kurdistan Parliament general elections.