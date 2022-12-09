Hungarian president arrives Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Hungarian president, Katalin Novak, arrived in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, on Friday.

Novak's visit to Erbil is her first since her election.

The president of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, welcomed President Novak on the tarmacs of the Erbil international airport upon her disembarkment.

Novak, who arrived in Baghdad this morning, held a meeting with the Iraqi president, Abdullatif Rashid.