Honey production in Duhok's Amadiyah plummets amid PKK, Ankara conflict

Shafaq News/ Honey production in the Amadiyah district of northern Duhok has dropped by nearly 50% due to the ongoing conflict between Turkish forces and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), according to the local beekeepers' association.

Zika Doski, deputy head of the Amadiyah Beekeepers Association, said that honey production, which stood at 300 tons in 2022, has plummeted to just 150 tons this year.

"The severe damage to the environment caused by the ongoing battles between the Turkish army and PKK fighters has led to the destruction of vast areas of forests, fruit trees, and flowers," Doski explained. "This has resulted in the destruction of thousands of beehives that farmers in the region rely on."

The conflict has also forced many beekeepers to abandon their homes and grazing lands, moving to cities and towns. "The new environment is not suitable for beekeeping," Doski added.

The association has reported the loss of 54 beekeepers since the conflict began, many of whom were targeted while checking their hives in mountainous areas.

Mohammed Ali, a beekeeper, said his honey production has dropped from around 500 kilograms in previous years to just 75 kilograms this year. "Unfortunately, all of my beehives were damaged due to the shelling and clashes," he said.

The Amadiyah Beekeepers Association estimates that there are 700 registered beekeepers in the district.

The decline in honey production is a significant blow to the local economy, as beekeeping is a major source of income for many families in the border areas with Turkiye.