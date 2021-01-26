Hillary Clinton Developing Female Kurdish TV series

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-26T07:59:43+0000

Shafaq News/ Hillary and Chelsea Clinton have set their sights on their first scripted TV series. According to “Hollywood reporter” website, the duo, via their Hidden Light Productions banner, has acquired TV rights to best-selling author Gayle Tzemach Lemmon's The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice. A network is not yet attached. Set to be published Feb. 16 by Penguin Press, Daughters of Kobani is based on hundreds of hours of interviews and on-the-ground reporting about the all-female Kurdish militia who took on ISIS in Northern Syria and won. Following the unlikely showdown emerged a fighting force who spread their own political vision and established gender equality in their corner of the Middle East and beyond. In the process, they earned the respect — and significant military support — of U.S. Special Operations Forces. "The Daughters of Kobani is an extraordinary account of brave, defiant women fighting for justice and equality," said former Secretary of State Clinton. "We created HiddenLight to celebrate heroes — sung and unsung alike — whose courage is too often overlooked, and we could not be more thrilled to bring this inspiring story to viewers around the world."

related