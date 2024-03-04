High Council for Women in Kurdistan facilitates discussion on female political participation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the High Council for Women and Development in Kurdistan held a meeting involving political parties to delve into the role of women and strategize ways to enhance their involvement in the upcoming Kurdistan Parliament elections.

The meeting discussed the status of women, emphasizing the "elevation of their capabilities and the imperative of fostering their active participation and influence in the forthcoming Kurdistan Parliament session."

In a press conference, Dr. Khanzad Ahmad, the Council's Secretary General, conveyed that the talks with political parties aim to "empower representatives, particularly women, ensuring their consequential impact in the upcoming parliamentary session. This involves issuing decisions and enabling them to fulfill their roles effectively."

"All Kurdistan political parties currently formulating their candidate lists aspire to include a 30% representation of women in the upcoming session."

Furthermore, she stressed the importance of having feminist elements within these lists who can genuinely serve and advocate for women, exerting influence in decision-making circles.

The Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, had previously signed a regional decree setting June 10, 2024, as the next Kurdistan Parliament elections date.