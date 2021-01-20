Report

Heavy snow exacerbates the sufferings of the displaced Yazidis in Sinjar

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-20T18:14:57+0000
Heavy snow exacerbates the sufferings of the displaced Yazidis in Sinjar

Shafaq News / Winter is not kind to Sardasht displacement camp inhabitants, as consecutive days of heavy snow came to rub the salt to their wounds and exacerbate their agonies.

The director of Snouni, north of Sinjar district, told Shafaq News agency that the displaced people's situation is very difficult, especially after one-centimeter-thick snow fell in Sinjar Mountain.

He explained that they are in dire need of fuel and other basic supplies, pointing out that the Federal Ministry of Immigration and Displacement did not help the camp's displaced people cope with the harsh weather conditions.

It is noteworthy that 500 families from Sinjar regions have inhabited Sardasht camp since ISIS invaded Sinjar regions in 2014.

