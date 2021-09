Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery reportedly bombarded areas in the north of the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, sparking fear among the citizens.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Saturday, "Turkish artillery intensively shelled Robi, Wal, Hawer Ban, Talestan, Bashken mountain in the north of Erbil."

According to the eyewitnesses, shells rained extensively for hours later, causing panic among the residents of the northern compartment of the region's capital.