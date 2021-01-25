Head of KDP meets the Arab consuls in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / Head of Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani met, on Monday, the Arab consuls in Kurdistan Region.
According to a statement by his office, "the Arab Consuls valued the Kurdish historical friendship with Arabs, as well as the role of Kurdistan in hosting the displaced Iraqi Arabs during the war against ISIS,” adding that “the consuls appreciated the role of Peshmerga forces in fighting ISIS and also emphasized the importance of solving the outstanding problems between Erbil and Baghdad through dialogue.”
For its part, Barzani stressed that "the problems with the Federal Government must be addressed through peaceful dialogue and within the framework of the constitution” confirming the need to develop relations between the region and the Arab countries.