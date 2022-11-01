Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Has President Barzani signed the parliament's extension resolution

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-01T17:53:23+0000
Has President Barzani signed the parliament's extension resolution

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani is yet to sign a resolution by the region's parliament to extend its own mandate, senior advisor Dilshad Shehab said on Tuesday.

"The presidium of the Kurdistan region's parliament has sent a correspondence to the region's presidency after the vote," Shehab said in a TV interview.

"The president is yet to sign the resolution," he said.

On October 9, the legislative assembly of the Kurdistan region of Iraq voted on extending its term by a majority of 80 lawmakers.

In accordance with the internal code of Kurdistan's legislative body, the extension is deemed effective 15 days following its deference by the parliament presidium if the president fails to sign the resolution.

related

Kurdistan’s Barzani arrives in Kuwait

Date: 2020-10-13 07:40:19
Kurdistan’s Barzani arrives in Kuwait

First of many, a delegation led by al-Halboosi arrives in Erbil; meets President Barzani 

Date: 2021-12-07 10:23:17
First of many, a delegation led by al-Halboosi arrives in Erbil; meets President Barzani 

President Barzani: Kurdistan would always be a haven for forgiveness

Date: 2022-03-07 12:25:24
President Barzani: Kurdistan would always be a haven for forgiveness

President Barzani announces the date of Kurdistan's parliamentary election

Date: 2022-02-24 13:38:44
President Barzani announces the date of Kurdistan's parliamentary election

President Barzani receives the US Ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-06-16 21:10:45
President Barzani receives the US Ambassador to Iraq

Kurdistan's President: we must prepare together for the challenges of the next stage

Date: 2021-10-12 11:52:52
Kurdistan's President: we must prepare together for the challenges of the next stage

Kurdistan’s President expresses condolences to Britain on the death of Prince Philip

Date: 2021-04-09 13:14:54
Kurdistan’s President expresses condolences to Britain on the death of Prince Philip

Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of Mirza Rafiq

Date: 2020-11-23 19:06:01
Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of Mirza Rafiq