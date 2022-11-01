Has President Barzani signed the parliament's extension resolution

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani is yet to sign a resolution by the region's parliament to extend its own mandate, senior advisor Dilshad Shehab said on Tuesday.

"The presidium of the Kurdistan region's parliament has sent a correspondence to the region's presidency after the vote," Shehab said in a TV interview.

"The president is yet to sign the resolution," he said.

On October 9, the legislative assembly of the Kurdistan region of Iraq voted on extending its term by a majority of 80 lawmakers.

In accordance with the internal code of Kurdistan's legislative body, the extension is deemed effective 15 days following its deference by the parliament presidium if the president fails to sign the resolution.