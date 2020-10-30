Halabja exports 22 tons of pomegranate to the UK

Shafaq News / An investor in Halabja Governorate announced on Friday that it had exported 22 tons of pomegranate to the UK. Investor Fereydoun Namder said in a press statement, "We strive every year to bring our local products to overseas countries", adding that through the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture, "we obtained the health certificate that enables us to export22 tons of pomegranates to the UK".

The "Pomegranate festival" was launched in Halabja Governorate in the Kurdistan Region on Thursday morning, with the participation of tens of farmers who display their agricultural products in the autumn season of each year. The Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, Begard Talabani, said in her during the opening of the festival that the issue of marketing products and exporting them outside the country requires a health certificate, and unfortunately, this is one of the main reasons that have hindered, over the past years, the process of exporting products. "We are currently in contact with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Trade to open branches for it in the region to issue health certificates for local products", Talabani stressed.