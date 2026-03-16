Halabja attack anniversary: President Barzani demands justice for victims

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday called on Iraq’s government to compensate the victims of the Halabja chemical attack, stressing that justice remains an obligation after the Iraqi High Tribunal recognized the assault as genocide.

In a statement marking the 38th anniversary of the attack, Barzani commemorated the “innocent martyrs” and described the chemical bombardment carried out by the former Iraqi regime on March 16, 1988, as “an open wound in the nation’s memory.”

لە (38)ەمین ساڵیادی کیمیابارانکردنی هەڵەبجەدا، بە ڕێز و شکۆوە یادی شەهیدانی بێتاوانی ئەو کارەساتە دەکەینەوە كه‌ 16ی ئادارى 1988 ڕژێمى ئه‌وساى عێراق ده‌رهه‌ق به‌ گه‌لى كوردستان ئه‌نجامى دا و بۆ هه‌ميشه‌ وه‌ك برينێكى كراوه‌ى نيشتمان ده‌مێنێته‌وه‌. سەری ڕێز و نه‌وازش بۆ گیانی پاکی… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) March 16, 2026

Barzani described the incident as a crime against humanity, saying the attack was not only an attempt to physically annihilate the Kurdish population but also an assault on a people seeking life and freedom. The tragedy, he stressed, remains a lasting reminder to the world of the need to “prevent the recurrence of any form of genocide.”

“The victims deserve proper compensation so that justice may be served,” he added.

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