Green awareness on the rise: Erbil flower festival blooms with record crowds

Shafaq News/ Erbil’s annual Flower Festival entered its third day on Saturday, drawing growing crowds and vibrant displays in a public park, as the city showcases a renewed push toward environmental awareness and urban greening.

Organized by the Erbil Gardens and Parks Department, the event features over 5,000 varieties of plants and trees presented by nearly 100 local nurseries and horticulture businesses from across the Kurdistan Region. The festival includes sections dedicated to ornamental plants, seasonal flowers, and home gardening supplies.

Participants say public interest has noticeably increased this year. Sundus, a vendor specializing in houseplants, told Shafaq News that "more people are embracing indoor gardening and understanding its value."

Darin, who runs a women-led flower cultivation project, said the turnout has exceeded expectations, offering a platform to highlight locally grown blooms.

Othman, a garden design professional, noted that visitors are engaging not only with plants for decoration but also for their role in improving well-being. “It’s encouraging to see a deeper appreciation for the environmental and psychological benefits of greenery,” he shared with our agency.

The festival aims to promote sustainable practices, support local horticulture, and integrate green culture into urban living.

Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Municipalities and Tourism, Sasan Awni, stated that the event highlights a broader initiative to develop green infrastructure and engage both the public and private sectors in environmental stewardship and beautification within city centers.