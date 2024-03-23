Governor: the Iraqi government did not provide aid after floods Shafaq News/ Duhok Governor Ali Tatar expressed concern on Saturday regarding the lack of assistance from the federal government to the victims affected by floods and torrents in the region. On Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament stressed the "urgent need for Duhok MPs to visit the affected areas within the governorate's administrative boundaries to assess the damages inflicted on citizens and their properties. In this regard, Tatar revealed that the Iraqi government "did not send any aid or even communicate with us after the devastating floods that resulted in human losses and material damage." Tatar noted that the "only support received thus far was from the Nineveh governor, who visited the affected areas and provided aid." On Thursday, Duhok's Deputy Governor, Ismail Mohammed, told Shafaq News Agency that five vehicles carrying essential household items and daily necessities arrived from Nineveh Governorate, commending the initiative led by the people of Mosul, following the visit of Nineveh Governor Abdulqader Dakhil. Notably, Iraq has been experiencing thunderstorms since Monday evening, accompanied by heavy rain, leading to widespread flooding and damage to homes and agricultural lands in many areas, including Erbil, Kirkuk, and Duhok. The adverse weather caused extensive destruction to about 100 houses and the destruction of 10 in Duhok, according to Colonel Bewar Abdul Aziz, the media official at the Duhok Fire Department. The Civil Defense also rescued dozens of citizens who were trapped by the torrents, with two fatalities have been confirmed.