Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Global Coalition delivers military vehicles to the Peshmerga

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-10T09:06:28+0000
Global Coalition delivers military vehicles to the Peshmerga

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US-led Global Coalition delivered dozens of military vehicles to the Ministry of Peshmerga.

In an official ceremony, the General Directorate of Al Meera in the Peshmerga received 256 military vehicles from the Coalition forces.

The Deputy Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga for Administration and Al-Mira Affairs, Brigadier General Houshmand Rashid, said that the military aid consisted of 204 armored combat Humvees and 22 administrative Humvees, in addition to various military vehicles.

The Kurdish military official called on the Global Coalition to arm these vehicles with special weapons.

The military commander added that the Ministry of Peshmerga had prepared to distribute these military vehicles to the brigades.

related

PKK elements open fire at a Peshmerga point in Duhok 

Date: 2021-10-26 07:44:58
PKK elements open fire at a Peshmerga point in Duhok 

US-Led Coalition convoy aid delivered to Peshmerga

Date: 2021-01-07 13:30:33
US-Led Coalition convoy aid delivered to Peshmerga

The Iraqi army, the Peshmerga and the Global Coalition launch a security operation in Kifri

Date: 2021-06-06 07:20:52
The Iraqi army, the Peshmerga and the Global Coalition launch a security operation in Kifri

Minister of Peshmerga hosts the new Commander of German forces in the region

Date: 2020-09-27 14:57:01
Minister of Peshmerga hosts the new Commander of German forces in the region

Peshmerga fighter injured in a blast targeting his vehicle, local official says

Date: 2021-04-18 06:54:58
Peshmerga fighter injured in a blast targeting his vehicle, local official says

Senior Kurdish official: there is a Baghdad- Erbil coordination in four governorates

Date: 2021-08-30 11:17:47
Senior Kurdish official: there is a Baghdad- Erbil coordination in four governorates

The Peshmerga tops in the women's competitions in the Athletics

Date: 2020-11-07 16:45:07
The Peshmerga tops in the women's competitions in the Athletics

ISIS exploits the failure to reach an agreement in disputed areas, Peshmerga says

Date: 2021-05-13 17:17:45
ISIS exploits the failure to reach an agreement in disputed areas, Peshmerga says