Global Coalition continues aid to Peshmerga forces

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced today, Thursday, that the Global coalition forces are continuing to provide assistance and logistical support to the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan. The first and second divisions of the Peshmerga received a new batch of these aids today.

According to a statement from the ministry, a special ceremony took place at the General Military Directorate of Mira with the presence of Deputy Director of Mira, Colonel Farman Zarari, and ministry officials. During the ceremony, another portion of the assistance from the international coalition forces was presented to the first and second divisions under the ministry.

The statement highlighted that Zarari commended the ongoing assistance provided by the Global coalition to the Peshmerga forces. He noted that since the emergence of the terrorist organization ISIS, the coalition has been providing aid to the Peshmerga, which played a crucial role in defeating ISIS and other terrorist groups. He expressed hope for increased cooperation, assistance, coordination, and an escalating pace of progress in the future.

The statement emphasized that the delivery of this assistance to the first and second divisions of the Peshmerga followed the plan of the Chief of Staff, under the supervision of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration and Mira.