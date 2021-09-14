Germany's top aviation company to resume flights to Erbil

Shafaq News/ After nearly a year and a half halt, Germany's largest aviation company, Lufthansa, will resume flights to the Erbil International Airport, senior official said on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the airport's director-general Ahmed Hoshyar, Lufthansa will resume flights between Erbil and Frankfort starting from September 21.

"Two direct trips will take place on Saturday and Tuesday of every week," he said.

The Lufthansa Group is an aviation group with operations worldwide. With 110,065 employees, the Lufthansa Group generated revenue of EUR 13,589m in the financial year 2020. The Lufthansa Group is composed of the segments Network Airlines, Eurowings and Aviation Services. Aviation Services comprises the segments Logistics, MRO, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The latter also include Lufthansa AirPlus, Lufthansa Aviation Training and the IT companies.