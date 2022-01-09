Germany's Defense Minister visits her country's troops stationed near Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-09T18:07:02+0000

Shafaq News/ The German Minister of Defense, Christine Lambrecht, visited the German troops stationed in a military base near Erbil, Kurdistan's capital city, earlier today, Sunday. Germany has nearly 300 militants stationed in two bases: the first is located near Erbil and the second near the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. The German troops operate under the umbrella of the Global Coalition to defeat ISIS. On Dec. 9, the Iraqi government announced that foreign troops had ended their combat mission in the country. In reality, Coalition troops in Iraq made the transition to a training mission in July 2020, and thousands of the troops will remain in both Iraq and Syria in this advisory role into 2022. The announcement was meant to ease pressure on the Iraqi government by Iranian-backed groups.

related