Germany provides aid to the Kurdistan region amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases 

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region, Saman Barzanji, announced that Germany has provided 100,000 PCR kits to the region.

Barzanji said during a press conference that all the region's hospitals are currently full of COVID-19 patients.

However, the Minister expressed appreciation to the German government for its support to the region, "the German aid included opening a healthcare center to conduct PCR tests, in addition to German teams that came to Kurdistan to help limit the spread of the virus" noting, "there is a German roving healthcare center in Duhok, and there is a plan to open a similar center in Erbil."

"We and the World Health Organization are preparing another report, which we may finish tomorrow, to know whether we have entered the red stage or not," noting that entering this stage requires more stringent measures.

Barzanji added, “we noticed a remarkable vaccination turnout after the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases."