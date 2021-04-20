Report

Garmyan closes four mosques for breaching the preventive measures

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-20T11:05:45+0000
Shafaq News/ Garmyan independent county in the Kurdistan Region announced that after healthcare teams conducted COVID-19 tests in Al-Shuhada mosque, 13 citizens tested positive for the virus. 

The administration of the county said in a press release today that since the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Salah al-Din Mosque, the White Mosque, and Muhammad al-Mustafa mosque were closed for not adhering to preventive measures.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Committee to Combat COVID-19 in the region decided to reopen mosques in Ramadan.

