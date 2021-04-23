Drought damaged 160 thousand dunums of agricultural lands in Garyman, official says

Shafaq News/ The Directorate of Agriculture in Garmyan said that farming and livestock husbandry in the independent county inflicted severe damages from drought this year.

The head of the Directorate, Shadia Hussein Abbas, said in a press release today, Friday, that the drought that stroke Garmyan took its toll on livestock and Agriculture, estimating the damaged lands at nearly 160 thousand dunums.

Abbas said that the Directorate submitted a report to the Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources, requesting allocating funds to the next agriculture season.

Garmyan announced on April 13 that drought stroke the county due to low rainfall this year, demanding the activation of the emergency fund plan to limit its repercussions.