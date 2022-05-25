Report

Galawezh Art Fair celebrates its 25th anniversary in an ancient cigarette factory in al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-25T11:12:24+0000
Shafaq News/ The Galawezh Art Fair is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a lively event in an old cigarette factory in al-Sulaymaniyah.

The four-day exhibition showcases the work of more than 150 artists -including painters, ceramicists, and sculptures- from the Kurdistan region and Iraq.

"The event kicked off in the cigarette factory downtown al-Sulaymaniyah in the presence of local and government officials, intellectuals, and art-gawkers from inside and outside Iraq," Shafaq News Agency correspondent said.

"The scale of the event and reputation of the ancient factory prompted the organizers to hold the exhibition at this unique location," our correspondent added.

Touted as one the largest in the Kurdistan region, the annual art fair organized by the Galawezh foundation has been running uninterrupted for 25 years.

