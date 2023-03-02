From Erbil, UN chief calls for implementing the Sinjar agreement, holding elections in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The United Nations (UN) upholds the Kurdistan region in its pursuit of a prosperous future, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press conference in Erbil Thursday.

"We talked with the officials on the agreement between Baghdad and Erbil," Guterres said, "the Sinjar agreement must be implemented."

Baghdad and Erbil should also reach common ground on the budget and hydrocarbons law, he added.

"The UN backs the Kurdistan region in its pursuit for prosperity. We encourage the political parties in the region to hold the legislative election this year," he said, urging the international community to endorse Iraq and the Kurdistan region.