Shafaq News/ Friendly fire struck Erbil's village of Benawiyah in the Soran district, a local source reported on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a few rockets landed mistakenly near the village located in the Khleifan sub-district, injuring a woman.

According to the source, the rockets were launched by the Peshmerga forces during a drill near Mount Bani Harir.