French consul conveys President's greetings to Masoud Barzani

Shafaq News / French Consul General in Erbil, Olivier Decottignies, conveyed the greetings of the French President to Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Thursday, praising his role in safeguarding the political process and the fate of the Kurdish people.

This occurred during the reception of the French Consul by the Kurdish leader on the occasion of the conclusion of his mission.

In a statement issued by the Barzani headquarters, the French Consul expressed his gratitude to the Kurdish people and the government of the Kurdistan Region, expressing his delight in forging numerous friendships in Kurdistan.

He also lauded the struggle, sacrifices, and efforts made by the Kurdish people in pursuit of freedom. Additionally, he emphasized the desire within the French government and public opinion, at all levels, to be a friendly and supportive ally to the cause of the Kurdish people.

For his part, Barzani extended his gratitude to the French Consul General for his efforts and work during his tenure in the Kurdistan Region, describing him as a good friend to himself and the Kurdish people, while wishing him success in his new endeavors.

The statement also highlighted that the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region was another focal point of the meeting.