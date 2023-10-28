France commends Barzani's "wise" decision to de-escalate the situation in Kirkuk.

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, met with the French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevallier, at his residence in the Saladin summer resort on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Ambassador conveyed greetings from the French President, Emmanuel Macron, to Leader Barzani, according to a statement issued by Barzani's office.

The statement mentioned that they exchanged views on the political situation and events in the region, as well as the possibilities and risks of the upcoming phase.

The statement further noted that the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal Iraqi government were another focal point of the meeting. The efforts made to resolve outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad were commended and appreciated.

The French Ambassador to Iraq also welcomed the wise decision of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani to de-escalate the situation by dedicating the building of the leadership council of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to the University of Kirkuk, considering it a wise decision.