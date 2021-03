Shafaq News/ Dr. Sabah Hawrami, the director of Al-Sulaymaniyah health Directorate, warned today, Saturday, of the "risky stage" of the COVID-19 spread in the Kurdistan Region.

Dr. Hawrami said in a post on Facebook, "We are in a risky stage. After importing a specialized device to diagnose mutant Coronavirus, we detected three variants, in addition to the wild virus."

Hawrami reiterated the importance of conforming to the preventive measures to curb COVID-19.