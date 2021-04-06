COVID-19 wave may recede by the end of the month of Ramadan, official says
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-04-06T11:49:35+0000
Shafaq News / The Director of the al-Joumhouria Hospital in al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, Dahat Hawizi, told Shafaq News agency that COVID-19 cases are surging every day, adding, "We expect the wave to recede by the end of the upcoming month of Ramadan.
Hawizi called on citizens to, "wear masks, adhere to the preventive measures and testing themselves if they notice any symptoms of the virus.