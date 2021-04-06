COVID-19 wave may recede by the end of the month of Ramadan, official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-06T11:49:35+0000

Shafaq News / The Director of the al-Joumhouria Hospital in al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, Dahat Hawizi, told Shafaq News agency that COVID-19 cases are surging every day, adding, "We expect the wave to recede by the end of the upcoming month of Ramadan. Hawizi called on citizens to, "wear masks, adhere to the preventive measures and testing themselves if they notice any symptoms of the virus.

