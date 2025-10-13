Found in Libya: +10 Kurdish migrants to return to Kurdistan voluntarily

Shafaq News – Tripoli

Twelve migrants from the Kurdistan Region, all originally from al-Sulaymaniyah, have been located in Libya and will return home voluntarily, Iraq’s chargé d’affaires in Tripoli, Ahmed al-Sahaf, confirmed Monday.

Al-Sahaf told Shafaq News the group was found after a 40-day joint search with Libyan authorities and remains in good health, adding that efforts are now underway to repatriate them in coordination with Libyan security forces and the Kurdistan Region’s Department of Foreign Relations.

On Sunday, the Iraqi embassy identified the group and began verifying their identities to complete the return process.

Libya, a major transit hub for irregular migration to Europe, has seen a growing number of Iraqis attempting the journey, prompting warnings from humanitarian organizations about the risks of detention, abuse, and fatal sea crossings.

Read more: A one-way ticket: Iraq's youth bet it all on a migration gamble