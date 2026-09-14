Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Five rockets struck separate areas of Al-Sulaymaniyah province, with no casualties reported, the Kurdistan Region Security Institution said on Monday.

According to a statement, the rockets landed at around 3:10 a.m. local time. Three struck the Zarqweizela area, while another landed near the village of Kurga Jia in Sirwan district. The fifth rocket fell between the villages of Dari Zain and Mirasi al-Sufla in Qaradagh district.

Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, has faced numerous drone and projectile attacks, particularly since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran on February 28. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said that Erbil, along with other Kurdish provinces, had endured more than 1,000 missile and drone attacks during the wider conflict.

Read more: Nearly four weeks of attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq