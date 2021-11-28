Report

Five killed, four injured in ISIS double attack in Kafri

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-28T05:55:11+0000
Five killed, four injured in ISIS double attack in Kafri

Shafaq News/ Five were killed, and four others were injured in the double attack that targeted the Peshmerga forces in Garmyan late night Saturday.

A force from the Peshmerga engaged with a group of ISIS operatives in the district of Kafri yesterday, Saturday.

"Unfortunately, we have four injured Peshmerga In a cowardly attack today by ISIS terrorists on a guard post of the fifth infantry Peshmerga brigade in Kalan close to kolajo sector," the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs tweeted yesterday, "Peshmerga responded heavily, and everything is under control now."

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a military vehicle heading to the site of Kolajo was attacked by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The blast resulted in the death of five passengers, including a major, according to the source.

