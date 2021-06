Shafaq News/ The General Directorate for Narcotics Control in Erbil seized on Monday a large amount of drugs and arrested five nationals involved in hiding the contrabands.

A statement of the Directorate said that 300 kilograms of Hashish, arsenic, and lead were found inside a compound in Ankawa, Erbil.

The directorate said it started an investigation into the circumstances of the crime, indicating that it apprehended five nationals for their involvement.