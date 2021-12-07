First of many, a delegation led by al-Halboosi arrives in Erbil; meets President Barzani 

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, convened with the Speaker of the outgoing Iraqi parliament, Mohammad al-Halboosi, in the Region's capital city, Erbil, earlier today, Tuesday.

Al-Halboosi and his accompanying delegation arrived in Erbil this morning to discuss the recent updates on the political and security situation in Iraq, the formation of the upcountry federal government, Baghdad-Erbil outstanding issues, and a spectrum of other issues of mutual interest.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said on Tuesday morning that delegations representing political parties and forces will flock into the capital of the Kurdistan Region to delibrate with the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani the mechanisms of forming the upcoming government.

KDP spokesperson, Mahmoud Mohammad, said that other delegations will arrive later today.

Mohammad said that the government shall be inclusive to all the political parties and work in accordance with a predetermined agenda.

"For the Kurdistan Region, the new government's agenda shall prioritize the full, not selective, implementation of the constitution and addressing the long-standing differences between Baghdad and Erbil," he said.