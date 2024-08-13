Six Sunni blocs agree on a single candidate for parliament speaker: official

Shafaq News/ Six Sunni blocs in the Iraqi parliament on Tuesday said they have agreed on a candidate for a successor for dismissed Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, claiming to hold the necessary majority to carry out the appointment.

In a joint statement released earlier in the day, the Takaddom, al-Jamaheer al-Wataniyah, al-Hasm al-Watani, Sadara, Mubadara, and the al-Mashrou' al-Watani blocs said they had reached a consensus on a nominee for the speakership.

"After extensive discussions and meetings with various national political factions, the Sunni forces, representing 55 lawmakers, have agreed to put forward a new candidate for the Speaker of Parliament," the statement said. The bloc leaders expressed confidence in gaining broader national support for their candidate.

The statement emphasized the urgency of filling the position to complete the current legislative term. "Electing a new head of the legislative authority from the clear Sunni majority is crucial to completing the fifth legislative term, fulfilling constitutional obligations, and advancing the political agreement's agenda, which includes key legislation," the statement added.

A source from the Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces, told Shafaq News on Monday that the bloc’s leaders remain committed to adhering to the law and the Federal Supreme Court's decision, rejecting any amendments to parliamentary rules.

"We are against reopening nominations for the speakership and insist on choosing from the existing candidates," the source said, adding that a special parliamentary session would be convened after the Arbaeen pilgrimage to elect a new speaker.

However, Amer al-Fayez, a prominent leader in the Coordination Framework, noted that Sunni political forces have yet to reach an agreement despite several opportunities provided by the Coordination Framework and Kurdish parties.

"The issue remains under discussion among Sunni forces," al-Fayez told Shafaq News, indicating that the decision had been postponed until after the Arbaeen pilgrimage. "If no agreement is reached, the Coordination Framework and Kurdish forces will take a decisive stance," he added.