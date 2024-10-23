Source: Iraq's Sovereignty Party seeks broad Sunni political meeting to nominate new parliament speaker

Shafaq News/ A senior official in Iraq's Sovereignty Party revealed on Wednesday that party leader Khamis al-Khanjar is working to convene a wide-ranging political meeting among Sunni factions to reach a comprehensive agreement on electing a new parliament speaker.

The step comes after the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) called for a parliamentary session to elect a new speaker this upcoming Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "after discussions with the party leadership, al-Khanjar has agreed to invite major Sunni political blocs within two days to settle on a single candidate for the parliamentary speakership or to nominate a new candidate representing the Sunni majority."

The source explained that “the Sovereignty Party leadership believes it is essential to discuss the future of Sunni political representation in the parliament's leadership with key Sunni factions through a broad meeting. The aim is to resolve the ongoing political deadlock and move towards electing a consensual candidate who represents the Sunni majority.”

“They are also considering the option of adding a new candidate to the list of contenders for the speaker’s position who can garner the support of the majority of Sunni political representatives.” He added.

On Monday, the Coordination Framework held a meeting attended by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, during which they urged members of parliament to convene on Saturday to resolve the issue of the vacant speaker position, which has remained unfilled for an extended period.

Since the removal of former Speaker Mohammed Al-Halboosi in November 2023, Iraq’s political forces have struggled to elect a new parliament speaker. Numerous sessions have been held, but deep divisions persist.

Al-Halboosi’s Taqaddum bloc insists that the speaker's position is its rightful claim. However, the Al-Siyada coalition, led by Khamis Al-Khanjar, along with other Sunni factions, argues that the position should represent the Sunni community as a whole rather than a specific party.

Last week, the Coordination Framework confirmed its support for Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani.