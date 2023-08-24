First electronic recording trial in al-Sulaymaniyah Criminal Court

Shafaq News / The Criminal Court of al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region announced on Thursday that it has conducted a trial session using electronic recording technology, making it the first court in both the region and Iraq to implement this system.

According to a statement from the court as part of the efforts of the Appellate Court of al-Sulaymaniyah region to enhance electronic services in the courts and as a step towards expediting trial proceedings and swiftly resolving cases, a successful trial session was held today using the electronic recording system (voice-to-text transcription) for the first time in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The statement also highlighted that the judiciary's efforts will continue to solidify this service within the electronic system and provide it to all courts under the jurisdiction of the Appellate Court. This move is expected to have a direct impact on expediting trials, reducing the efforts and fatigue of court staff, enhancing citizen services, and contributing to the development of the Kurdistan Region's courts.