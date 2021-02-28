Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

First COVID-19 Vaccine batch to arrive from China on Monday

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-28T11:10:35+0000
First COVID-19 Vaccine batch to arrive from China on Monday

Shafaq News/ Minister of Health in Kurdistan, Doctor Saman Barzanji, announced today, Sunday, that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive tomorrow Monday from China.

Barzanji said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "tomorrow, Monday, the first batch of the Chinese vaccines shall arrive. The batch contains 5000 doses, 1000 of which are allocated to Chinese consulate staff in Erbil."

The minister also clarified that other doses are dedicated to Healthcare personnel in the region, while different batches will be allocated to the rest of the citizens.

related

WHO is optimistic about Kurdistan's capacity to control COVID-19 and promises to provide the vaccine

Date: 2020-11-24 11:52:15
WHO is optimistic about Kurdistan's capacity to control COVID-19 and promises to provide the vaccine

Covid-19: 532 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-22 13:04:20
Covid-19: 532 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: northeastern Syria Administration extends the partial curfew

Date: 2020-12-20 15:41:29
Covid-19: northeastern Syria Administration extends the partial curfew

COVID-19: 77 new cases and one mortality in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-02-20 14:04:16
COVID-19: 77 new cases and one mortality in Kurdistan today

Kurdistan publishes a covid-19 tally for a week

Date: 2020-08-15 09:36:53
Kurdistan publishes a covid-19 tally for a week

Covid-19: About 100 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2020-12-05 16:46:19
Covid-19: About 100 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

COVID-19: ten cases and zero mortalities in AANES today

Date: 2021-02-08 19:33:47
COVID-19: ten cases and zero mortalities in AANES today

Bafel Talabani Tested positive for COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-27 20:23:54
Bafel Talabani Tested positive for COVID-19