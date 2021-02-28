First COVID-19 Vaccine batch to arrive from China on Monday

Shafaq News/ Minister of Health in Kurdistan, Doctor Saman Barzanji, announced today, Sunday, that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive tomorrow Monday from China.

Barzanji said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "tomorrow, Monday, the first batch of the Chinese vaccines shall arrive. The batch contains 5000 doses, 1000 of which are allocated to Chinese consulate staff in Erbil."

The minister also clarified that other doses are dedicated to Healthcare personnel in the region, while different batches will be allocated to the rest of the citizens.