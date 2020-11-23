Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to cost less than 40$

Category: World

Date: 2020-11-23T11:15:55+0000
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to cost less than 40$

Shafaq News/ Based on interim data from a late-stage trial, Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed 94.5% efficacy in preventing coronavirus.

The company will charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, depending on the amount ordered, CEO Stephane Bancel told German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS).

"Our vaccine therefore costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50," he was quoted as saying.

The European Commission wanted to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose.

"Nothing is signed yet, but we’re close to a deal with the EU Commission," Bancel told WamS, adding it was just a ”matter of days” until a contract would be ready.

The EU has been in talks with Moderna for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine at least since July.

related

Sinopharm sets the date and the price of COVID-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-08-18 12:04:49
Sinopharm sets the date and the price of COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 rise in Europe a great concern, says WHO regional chief

Date: 2020-10-16 05:54:44
COVID-19 rise in Europe a great concern, says WHO regional chief

The telegraph: Quarter of a million cancer referrals missed due to Covid-19

Date: 2020-08-17 09:04:40
The telegraph: Quarter of a million cancer referrals missed due to Covid-19

China: Frozen Chicken Wings from Brazil Test Positive for Coronavirus

Date: 2020-08-13 09:33:12
China: Frozen Chicken Wings from Brazil Test Positive for Coronavirus

Covid-19: more than 32 million infections worldwide

Date: 2020-09-25 09:02:04
Covid-19: more than 32 million infections worldwide

Amid feverish competition, List of the most prominent Covid-19 vaccines

Date: 2020-08-03 05:38:58
Amid feverish competition, List of the most prominent Covid-19 vaccines

Cheap treatments of Covid-19

Date: 2020-09-04 11:59:10
Cheap treatments of Covid-19

A new coronavirus variant is seen spreading across Europe

Date: 2020-10-29 19:26:22
A new coronavirus variant is seen spreading across Europe