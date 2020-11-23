Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to cost less than 40$

Shafaq News/ Based on interim data from a late-stage trial, Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed 94.5% efficacy in preventing coronavirus.

The company will charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, depending on the amount ordered, CEO Stephane Bancel told German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS).

"Our vaccine therefore costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50," he was quoted as saying.

The European Commission wanted to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose.

"Nothing is signed yet, but we’re close to a deal with the EU Commission," Bancel told WamS, adding it was just a ”matter of days” until a contract would be ready.

The EU has been in talks with Moderna for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine at least since July.